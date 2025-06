ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Stevens has been promoted to senior VP of global digital partnerships at All3Media International.

The move comes as the distributor scales its digital activities, including the recent rollout of its latest FAST channel, Demand Drama; the launch of the SVOD service Inside Outside on FAST and more. Stevens will spearhead these activities at All3Media International, including working with regional teams on windowing strategies. She reports to Gary Woolf, executive VP of strategic development.

“I’m thrilled to continue to be part of such a dynamic, forward-thinking company and to work alongside the many partners who are central to our ongoing success in this vibrant market,” commented Stevens. “As the viewing experience evolves, we’re always looking for new avenues to reach audiences via digital delivery, whether that’s partnering with leading platforms on new channels or launching innovative brand promotions that immerse viewers in their favorite shows. We have many exciting new collaborations in the pipeline, and I look forward to working with Gary and the channel management team as we roll these out—and forge more new partnerships—in the coming months.”

She joined All3Media International following roles at Samsung TV Plus, TalkTalk, Comedy Central, MTV and Flextech Television.