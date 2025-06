ADVERTISEMENT

The All Women’s Sports Network, co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg, is working with Pluto TV for a new global FAST channel that will offer up more than 2,500 hours of live women’s sports a year.

The deal kicked off Friday, June 6, when the AWSN arrived on Pluto TV in Canada, the U.K. and the Nordics, with a simultaneous launch on the platform in the U.S. Viewers will be able to watch coverage from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, FIBA 3×3, WNBL Basketball, H1 Field Hockey, WFA Tackle Football, the ECC-W Women’s European Cricket Championship and more, as well as and Women’s Football Weekly, featuring the latest highlights from Serie A Italy, Bundesliga, Division I Féminine (French Premier League) and the Barclays Women’s Championship.

AWSN was co-founded by Goldberg and Jungo TV. Goldberg commented: “I’m excited to see AWSN grow and reach audiences across the U.S. and new global markets through Pluto TV. For far too long, incredible women athletes have been competing at the highest levels without the recognition they deserve. AWSN is here to change that. It’s not just a network—it’s a platform that turns visibility into opportunity, where ambition and performance take center stage, and where young girls and women can see themselves reflected in the power and potential of elite competition.”

“This is a new era for women’s sports, and the appetite for this content is increasing across the globe,” said Katrina Kowalski, senior VP of international content strategy and acquisitions at Pluto TV. “Sharing the mission to spotlight and uplift these incredible women’s sport and the extraordinary athletes who compete in multiple leagues with AWSN is a testament to our commitment to delivering compelling, diverse content that feeds fandom and gives space to all sports. With AWSN, we’re empowering our viewers to witness the talent, intensity, and passion of women’s sports like never before.”

George Chung, co-founder and CEO of AWSN and Jungo TV, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch on Pluto TV! Our mission has always been to make women’s sports accessible to everyone, and this partnership—powered by the incredible support of CommonSpirit Health—is a huge step forward. This is about access, visibility, and changing the game. Together, we’re bringing fans the biggest stage yet for live women’s sports, all at no cost.”