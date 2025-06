ADVERTISEMENT

The digital edition of TV Latina for June, with a special look at the content business in Türkiye, features interviews with Inter Medya’s Beatriz Cea Okan, Heartstrings’ Ergül Miray Şahin and Ali Yağız Durmu, TRT’s Mustafa Ilbeyli and more.

The digital edition also includes interviews with Calinos Entertainment’s Goryana Vasileva, MISTCO’s Aysegul Tuzun Yildirim, Kanal D International’s Duda Perman, The Family Burden’s Eylül Tumbar, ATV’s Müge Akar, OGM UNIVERSE’s Ekin Koyuncu, 6 of Us’ Kaan Mirac Sezen, Eccho Rights’ Handan Özkubat, Madd Entertainment’s Özlem Özsümbül and Tims Group’s Selin Arat. We also hear from Valley of Hearts’ Leyla Tanlar, lead actor Burak Tozkoparan and supporting actresses Deniz Karabaş, Derin İnce and Gözde Cığacı, as well as Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez. Plus, the TV Latina Screenings Festival features a wide range of shows from leading global distributors.

See the digital edition here.