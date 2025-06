ADVERTISEMENT

CSI Sports, operator of the Fight Sports network, has landed the global rights to deliver K-1 kickboxing live events.

The pact begins in July with the launch of a K-1 live event, featuring a main event for the K-1’s Heavyweight World Championship.

Richard Miele, co-CEO of CSI Sports, said: “We are excited to add K-1 to our offering of premium combat sports content on Fight Sports. K-1 remains the most high-profile kickboxing league worldwide for decades and has produced some of the biggest stars in the sport. We are happy to be bringing this content to our audience around the world.”