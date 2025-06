ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle is partnering with Nacelle to represent its Comedy Dynamics FAST channel globally.

Fremantle will provide support to scale the service, tapping into expertise from its global sales, channel marketing, data, partnerships and ad-sales teams to optimize Comedy Dynamics’ performance and reach.

Comedy Dynamics delivers more than 1,000 hours of library content, featuring a slate of stand-up performances from the likes of Ali Wong, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Segura and Jeff Dunham

Laura Florence, senior VP of global channels at Fremantle, said: “This is a fantastic new deal for our global channels team and marks the very first of this kind of partnership. Nacelle is a great partner for us with its impressive, growing library of content, which we look forward to bolstering with our global teams and expertise at Fremantle.”

Brian Volk-Weiss, Nacelle CEO, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Fremantle for our FAST channel. This partnership helps provide free top-tier stand-up comedy to the masses!”