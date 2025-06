ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max is nearing a 100-market footprint as it prepares to arrive in a host of additional countries in Europe next month.

This July, HBO Max will launch direct-to-consumer in Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Tajikistan.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Our continued global expansion of HBO Max is helping fuel the great momentum we continue to see for the service. These 12 countries will be followed by a few additional markets later this year, and launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K. early next year. Each new market further positions HBO Max as a worldwide destination for the best in entertainment.”

HBO Max is available at the standard and premium plans in these territories.