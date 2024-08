ADVERTISEMENT

M-1 Sports Media’s K-1 and CSI Sports’ Fight Sports have struck a global streaming and broadcasting deal.

CSI Sports and M-1 Sports Media have been in discussions since last year regarding the worldwide broadcasting rights of K-1 events. Under the new deal, the entities aim to accelerate the global expansion of K-1 together.

Past broadcasts include Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, Mayweather vs. De La Hoya and Tyson vs. Lewis, along with various other combat disciplines.