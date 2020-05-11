Disney+ Forecast to Reach 202 Million Subs by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is expected to add 176 million subscribers to reach 202 million customers by 2025, according to Digital TV Research.

Disney+ will be the second-largest global platform by 2025 behind Netflix, which is projected to have 258 million subs. Amazon will be in third with 141 million customers, followed by HBO Max and Apple TV+.

Five global platforms will have 640 million customers by 2025 out of a total 1.16 billion. In China, where no global platforms are present, the number of SVOD subs will reach 269 million, about 23 percent of the total global base.

According to Digital TV Research, this year alone will see 170 million new SVOD customers. “We have completely revised our forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “A major impact of lockdown has been a steep rise in SVOD subscriptions.”