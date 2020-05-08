Netflix’s Outer Banks Tops April’s Social Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

The young adult Netflix original drama series Outer Banks picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in April, according to The WIT.

Outer Banks, which bowed on the streamer in its entirety on April 15, centers on a tight-knit group of North Carolina teens who embark on a mission to find their ringleader’s missing father, coming across a treasure map unearthing a long-buried secret in the process. It picked up 903,000 followers, with series stars Madelyn Cline (1.9 million followers), Chase Stokes (1.7 million), Austin North (1.4 million), Rudy Pankow (1.2 million), Madison Bailey (985,000) and Jonathan Daviss (562,000) touting high numbers in their own right.

Another Netflix original, Never Have I Ever, made its debut on April 15, boasting 219,000 followers. Created, produced and written by Mindy Kaling (5.1 million followers), the coming-of-age comedy series centers on the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

Rounding out the top three is the Netflix reality dating series Too Hot to Handle (184,000 followers), which premiered on April 17. Following ten young, hot singles from around the world as they come together in a seaside paradise, the show’s twist is that in order to win, they have to avoid kissing, heavy petting and self-gratification of any kind. The show features Francesca Farago (3.7 million), Harry Jowsey (3.1 million), Chloe Veitch (1.3 million) and Rhonda Paul (980,000).

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels bowed on Showtime on April 26 with 125,000 followers for fourth place. The sequel to the horror series Penny Dreadful, set in 1938 Los Angeles, stars Adam Rodriguez (481,000 followers), Stephanie Arcila (40,100) and Adriana Barraza (35,200).

In fifth with 116,000 followers is the Turkish teen series Aşk 101 (Love 101), which rolled out on Netflix in multiple territories on April 24. It follows a group of non-conformist adolescents in the ’90s who hatch a plan to make their beloved teacher fall in love and stay in the city. Alina Boz (2.6 million followers), Mert Yazıcıoğlu (1 million), Kaan Urgancıoğlu (1.5 million), Kubilay Aka (1.3 million) and Pınar Deniz (854,000) lead the cast.

The adult animation series The Midnight Gospel hit Netflix on April 20 and counts 116,000 followers on Instagram. It centers on Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds. The series uses interview clips from a podcast hosted by comedian Duncan Trussell (255,000 followers).

A YouTube Original, Instant Influencer boasts 101,000 followers on its own and a whopping 17.7 followers for James Charles, who hosts the beauty competition series in which contestants put their best makeup artistry on display to see who has what it takes to be a top beauty influencer.

In ninth place with 47,000 followers, 100 días para enamorarnos (100 Days to Fall in Love) is a U.S. adaptation of the romantic telenovela about two couples in their forties who decide to try life as singletons for 100 days to save their marriage and maybe fall in love again. The show, which debuted on Telemundo on April 28, stars Erick Elias (1.2 million followers), David Chocarro (994,000), Daniela Bascopé (650,000) and Mariana Treviño (644,000).

Families of the Mafia, a reality series that chronicles the lives of four Mafia-tied families on Staten Island, premiered on MTV on April 9. The show itself has 41,000 followers, while star and producer Karen Gravano, who was previously seen on VH1’s Mob Wives, has 418,000.

Rounding out the top 10 is Big Brother 2020 (36,000 followers), which premiered on TVI in Portugal on April 26. The new local adaptation of the format is hosted by Cláudio Ramos (375,000 followers).

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.