Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show racked up the most followers on Instagram out of all the new series that bowed in March, according to The WIT.

The talk variety show sees comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who has a whopping 45.7 million followers of his own on Instagram, welcome a range of celebrity guests every week. He is joined by guests such as Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. After debuting on March 30, the show earned 225,000 followers.

The Turkish romantic drama Yan Oda (Next Room) earned 162,000 followers after its March 9 debut on Star TV to land in second place. With a star-studded cast featuring Onur Seyit Yaran (4.6 million followers), Şevval Sam (3 million), Caner Cindoruk (1.2 million) and Derya Pınar Ak (986,000), it tells the story of a famous television journalist and the country’s most wealthy businessman. The two decide to get married after meeting on the journalist’s show.

With 103,000 followers, Chega Mais (Come Over), a Brazilian morning show hosted by Regina Volpato and Michelle Barros, came in third on March’s list. The series features reports, interviews with celebrities and fashion, cooking, health and lifestyle sections. Volapato has 1.1 million followers, and Barros has 277,000.

The Netflix series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of the 2019 action-comedy feature created by Guy Ritchie, garnered 50,000 followers after its launch on March 7. It centers on aristocratic Eddie, who inherits his family estate and discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire. The show’s following was boosted by the star power of its cast, which includes Kristofer Hivju (3.3 million followers), Kaya Scodelario (3.2 million), Vinnie Jones (262,000) and Joely Richardson (134,000).

Another Brazilian series made the list in fifth place, with Circo do Tirú (Tirú’s Circus) picking up 40,000 Instagram followers. The variety entertainment show is hosted by comedian Tirullipa and set in a circus, where he grew up. It features games, performances, musical guests, interviews and other special guests. Tirullipa’s own account counts 31 million followers.

Adapted from the sci-fi book trilogy The Three-Body Problem by Chinese author Liu Cixin, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem tells the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. With a cast that includes Eiza González (7.8 million followers), John Bradley (1.2 million), Benedict Wong (913,000) and Liam Cunningham (511,000), the show’s Instagram amounted a following of 26,000.

TVN’s ¡Ahora caigo!, a local adaptation of the game-show format Still Standing, racked up 24,000 followers after its debut in early March. Hosted by Daniel Fuenzalida, who has 993,000 followers of his own, the show sees contestants try to defeat their opponents one by one and remain the last one standing.

The Turkish drama Yaban Çiçekleri (Wildflowers) premiered on March 25 on atv and managed to earn 19,000 followers, aided by its star-studded cast, including Akın Akınözü, Aslıhan Malbora, Bige Önal and Büşra Pekin. The drama revolves around the relationship between two people who grew up together in a small town within two influential families. Akınözü has 3.5 million followers of his own, while Malbora and Önal count 1.5 million each and Pekin has 832,000.

In ninth place, Tá na Hora! (It’s About Time) garnered 15,000 followers after premiering on Brazil’s SBT in mid-March. Christina Rocha and Marcão do Povo, who have 1.3 million and 1.1 million followers, respectively, present the news based on reports and interviews.

Rounding out the top ten of March, Czas na Show. Drag Me Out (Time for the Show. Drag Me Out) bowed on TVN in Poland on March 5 with 11,000 followers. It is a local adaptation of the format that features drag artists who compete to create fabulous personas for six well-known celebrities. The Polish iteration features Anna Mucha (989,000 followers), Michał Szpak (224,000) and Andrzej Seweryn (48,000) as judges.

