¿Ganar o servir? De vuelta al pasado (Win or Serve? Back to the Past), a Chilean period reality competition, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that debuted in April, according to The WIT.

Hosted by TV presenters Sergio Lagos and Karla Constant, who have 443,000 and 799,000 followers, respectively, the competition sees 16 celebrities travel 200 years back in time. They compete in challenges to determine which role they will take on: privileged lords or servants for their adversaries. After premiering on April 21 on Canal 13, it garnered 166,000 followers on Instagram.

The Japanese drama series Buruu Moomento (Blue Moment), adapted from the manga of the same name, landed in the second spot on the list. It follows a research officer and his colleagues at the Meteorological Research Institute, where they risk their lives on the front lines in order to protect humans threatened by severe weather disasters. The Fuji TV series racked up 140,000 followers, aided by the star power of its cast, which includes Tomohisa Yamashita (See Hear Love, Alice in Borderland), Natsuki Deguchi (First Kiss Boys, The Gift of Your Heart) and Koshi Mizukami (Lesson in Murder, Till We Meet Again on the Lily Hill). Yamashita has 5.3 million followers of his own, while Deguchi has 768,000 and Mizukami counts 531,000.

Fallout, a live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise that launched in 1997, bowed on April 10 for global audiences on Prime Video. With a star-studded cast featuring Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets; 1.1 million followers), Moisés Arias (Hannah Montana; 831,000), Kyle MacLachlan (How I Met Your Mother, Sex and the City; 734,000) and Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy; 584,000), the eight-episode series amassed 139,000 followers. It takes place in the mid-22nd century in an alternate history of Earth, where advances in technology after WWII led to the emergence of a retro-futuristic society and a subsequent resource war. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

TV Asahi’s detective drama Destiny picked up 79,000 followers after dropping on April 9, with the help of its stars Kazuya Kamenashi (1.3 million followers) and Emma Miyazawa (66,400). It centers on a female prosecutor, whose estranged friend resurfaces after 12 years. The prosecutor then starts connecting disjointed events to unveil the truth about her father’s tragic death.

Christophe Beaugrand, who has 471,000 followers of his own, plays host to TF1’s Secret Story, a new version of the format that aired between 2007 and 2017 on TF1 and NT1. The reboot began airing on April 23 and collected 79,000 followers on Instagram. It follows contestants as they live under the same roof and keep a secret the others must not know about. Viewers are gradually let in on their secrets as the game progresses.

With 53,000 followers, ACMA:GAME landed in the sixth spot on the April list. The Nippon TV and Prime Video series is adapted from the manga of the same name about the adventures of Teruasa Oda, who was given an old key called the “devil’s key” by his father when he was a young boy. Years later, he sets out to discover the secret of the key in order to uncover what led to his father’s death. Its cast includes Shotaro Mamiya (Fight Song), Ryo Ryusei (Stand Up Start) and Lina Arashi (My Small Land). Mamiya’s Instagram has 769,000 followers, while Ryusei’s counts 254,000, and Arashi’s has 129,000.

Another Japanese drama—Believe: Kimi ni Kakeru Hashi (Believe: The Bridge for You)—came in seventh after racking up 49,000 followers. The TV Asahi series follows an architect who has dedicated his life to building bridges but soon faces unexpected difficulties. Its following was boosted by those of its star-studded cast, including Takuya Kimura (Howl’s Moving Castle, The Legend & Butterfly), who has 4 million followers; Ryoma Takeuchi (Love You as the World Ends, Roppongi Class), who counts 2.6 million; and Takumi Saitoh (He’s Expecting, The Gift of Your Heart), who has 321,000.

The Brazilian entertainment show Sabadou (It’s Saturday) is hosted by Virginia Fonseca, an influencer with 46.7 million followers on Instagram. As such, it amassed 27,000 followers after premiering on SBT on April 6. The show combines musical performances, challenges, games and famous guests.

Vanderpump Villa, an eight-episode reality series spun off from Vanderpump Rules, racked up 27,000 followers after premiering on Hulu in the U.S. on April 1. It follows the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Vanderpump has 3.2 million followers of her own.

Rounding out the top ten, TV Asahi’s Kimi to Yukite Saku: Shinsengumi Seishunroku (Shinsengumi: With You I Bloom) collected 19,000 followers after bowing on the Japanese channel on April 25. The historical series, starring Kentaro Maeda (I Can’t Reach You), Syota Hatani and Akira Takano (My Beautiful Man), is adapted from Osamu Tezuka’s manga about a group of samurai at the end of the shogunate in the 19th century. Maeda has 293,000 Instagram followers, while Hatani has 207,000, and Takano has 144,000.

