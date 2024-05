ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights has appointed Isabelle Helle as senior VP for German-speaking territories and Poland.

Helle will be responsible for executing Banijay Rights’ co-production sales strategy across German-speaking Europe and Poland. Helle was formerly director of BBC Worldwide Germany and has most recently been running her own consultancy, managing various domestic and international projects, including high-end co-production deals in the territory.

Based in Cologne, Germany, Helle will report to Claire Jago, executive VP for EMEA sales and acquisitions at Banijay Rights.

Jago commented: “Isabelle is an extremely well-respected sales executive with a deep understanding of the German-speaking market. We are thrilled she joins the Banijay Rights sales team as we look to continue our success across Europe.”

Helle said: “Banijay Rights is one of the pre-eminent distributors in the international content industry, so I’m delighted to join a team of this caliber. There is real opportunity for growth in German-speaking territories and Poland, and I look forward to getting started.”