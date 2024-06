ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Rights has appointed Licensing Matters Global alum Leila Loumi as its new VP of licensing.

Loumi will be responsible for executing the company’s licensing and merchandising strategy across Banijay Entertainment’s key brands, including MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Rogue Heroes, Simon’s Cat, Deal or No Deal, Big Brother and Survivor.

Formerly, Loumi was global senior director of licensing at Licensing Matters Global. Prior to that, she held senior licensing positions at various media companies and agencies, such as WarnerMedia, Turner Broadcasting System and Beanstalk.

“With more than 20 years’ global experience in licensing, strategic partnerships, sales, strategic retail placement and marketing, Leila is an accomplished all-round senior executive with a unique perspective on the industry,” said David Christopher, group director of licensing and merchandise at Banijay, to whom Loumi will report. “We are excited she’s joining our team as we look to expand our licensing business this year.”

“Banijay Rights has a fantastic reputation in the global licensing space, so I’m absolutely thrilled to join this team at what is a pivotal time for business,” Loumi said. “I can’t wait to get started.”