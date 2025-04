ADVERTISEMENT

Catalina Ramirez, formerly co-head of Propagate International, has joined ITV Studios as VP of sales for the U.S. and Latin America.

Ramirez will lead the distribution of the company’s 95,000-hour slate across Latin America and support all U.S. sales initiatives. She reports to Rob Kaplan, senior VP of sales for the U.S. and LatAm.

Katie Buchanan, executive VP of sales for the Americas at ITV Studios, said “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Catalina on board our Americas team. She brings incredible content experience and a talent for the complex dealmaking required of a team like ours as the way viewers consume content continues to evolve. With her addition to the team we look forward to proactively pursuing all the opportunities for our high-quality shows in these vibrant markets.”

Ramirez said, “I’m thrilled to join ITV Studios, a company known not only for its outstanding content, but for consistently setting trends and pushing the industry forward. With its truly global footprint and world-class catalogue, it’s an honor to work with such a talented team and help bring this incredible slate to audiences across the US and Latin America.”