In March, Warner Bros. Discovery delivered a 3 percent growth in TV viewing on the previous month, the largest increase among all the companies ranked in Nielsen’s latest Media Distributor Gauge report.

That gain was largely driven by March Madness coverage on TBS, TNT and truTV, with games also streaming on Max. Max alone saw its usage rise by 6 percent compared with February, lifted by The White Lotus. The returning anthology series was the fourth most-streamed title in March, with 4.5 billion minutes viewed. Max also benefited from the premiere of The Pitt, which logged 2.3 billion viewing minutes in the month.

In terms of overall share, YouTube holds the top spot for the second month in a row at 12 percent, topping its previous share of 11.6 percent. Disney rose to 10.5 percent, lifted by The Oscars, the return of American Idol and the continued strength of ABC World News Tonight.

Paramount rose to third with an 8.5 percent share, boosted by March Madness coverage on CBS and hit dramas such as Tracker and Matlock, which drew 10.7 million viewers and 9.2 million viewers, respectively, across the month. NBCUniversal moved into fourth with its 8 percent share. Netflix sits in fifth at 7.9 percent. Fox sits in fifth at 7 percent, just ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s 6.7 percent. Prime Video had a 3.5 percent share. The Roku Channel set a platform record with 2.2 percent of television.