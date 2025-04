ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has appointed digital media executive and entrepreneur Brad Haugen as executive VP of digital strategy and growth.

Haugen is tasked with helping Lionsgate expand its original branded content and advertising, storytelling and monetization of its 20,000-plus film and TV library into collaborations with digital platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Meta and TikTok. He will also collaborate with 3 Arts managers to bring their clients new brand opportunities and grow their businesses in the digital world.

Haugen has spent his career working at the intersection of digital media, content, talent and entertainment. He most recently served as president of Westbrook Media, leading its digital content division, overseeing short- and mid-form content development, digital brand management and best-in-class production.

He has created hit content for platforms such as Meta, YouTube, Snapchat and X in collaboration with artists Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Megan Thee Stallion and others. He has also worked on mid- and long-form content such as Red Table Talk on Meta and iHeart and the Fresh Prince Reunion Special on Max.

In the VR world, Haugen developed and produced Post Malone’s immersive album Twelve Carat Toothache and launched the Shaq’tacular Spectacular New Year’s Eve VR special with Meta. He also shepherded brand-funded series such as Samsung’s Exposure and Own the 8 Count, an award-winning documentary in partnership with Logitech.

Previously, Haugen worked with ATTN: co-founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno to build a digital media company with socially conscious, entertaining content. His team there produced branded content published across more than a dozen social channels in partnership with Netflix, Spotify, HBO, Minecraft, GE, Adobe, T-Mobile and more.

Prior to that, he was the second full-time employee and first chief marketing officer at Scooter Braun Projects. He and Braun built the online fan community for Justin Bieber and led the marketing and business initiatives for Bieber’s projects.

“Brad’s expertise in digital media and the creator economy are a great fit for our entrepreneurial culture, and he will supercharge our efforts to bring one of the world’s most valuable portfolios of brands and franchises to top digital media platforms and a whole new generation of talent,” said Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution at Lionsgate, and Brian Weinstein, co-CEO of 3 Arts Entertainment and senior advisor to the office of the CEO at Lionsgate. “Brad’s digital media savvy, brand-building expertise and talent relationships will help drive our ability to capitalize on exciting new opportunities for growth beyond the four walls of our business.”

“I look forward to working closely with Brian, Jim and the Lionsgate and 3 Arts teams,” commented Haugen. “From The Hunger Games and Twilight to Mad Men and John Wick, Lionsgate has an immense portfolio of top brands and franchises, one of the world’s largest and most valuable film and TV libraries and a powerhouse talent management and production company at 3 Arts. The opportunities to scale its business and generate significant incremental revenue in the digital media space are enormous. I can’t wait to build something special with all of our potential partners out there.”