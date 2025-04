ADVERTISEMENT

Elisa customers in Finland will continue to have access to Viaplay Group’s full content portfolio following the extension of the long-term pact between the companies.

The Viaplay streaming service and Viaplay Group’s TV channels will be accessible to the customers of the telco’s video service. The slate encompasses films, originals, kids’ content, live sports and more via a range of packages. The partnership also introduces updated distribution models aimed at further strengthening viewer engagement and reach.

Mikael Svensson, CEO of Viaplay Finland, said, “This new agreement builds on a long-standing relationship with Elisa and highlights our shared commitment to delivering great entertainment experiences to Finnish viewers. Together, we are focused on offering a smarter, more flexible service that meets the needs of today’s audiences—with quality, relevance and innovation at its core.”

Mika Lepistö, director of Elisa Viihde partnerships, added, “Our partnership with Viaplay Group continues to evolve in ways that benefit our customers. This agreement allows us to offer Viaplay’s attractive content as part of Elisa Viihde’s diverse streaming selection and strengthen our role as a provider of top-tier entertainment experiences in Finland.”