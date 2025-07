ADVERTISEMENT

Viaplay Content Distribution secured global sales rights for three dramedies: Adults, Suburbia and Second Run.

Produced by Swedish production company FLX, these series showcase the diversity of Nordic storytelling, blending sharp humour, emotional depth and compelling narratives.

The slate reinforces Viaplay Content Distribution’s commitment to delivering premium Scandinavian content to the global market.

“These titles are a testament to the strength of Nordic dramedy and comedy, which increasingly resonates globally,” said Vanda Rapti, executive VP, Viaplay Select and content distribution. “Viaplay Originals such as Pørni, All & Eva, Call Me Dad and Love Me have travelled widely and successfully, and we see the same potential in these three unique shows.

Joshua Mehr, CEO of FLX, added: “Viaplay Content Distribution has been a driving force in taking our shows beyond the Nordics. We’re thrilled to keep that momentum going.”