ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram have released the first episode of FX’s Adults.

The comedy series, created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), made its first episode available on video and social media platforms the day after the series bowed on FX and became available to stream on Hulu and TVE/VOD.

Adults follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York who are trying to be good, despite not knowing who they fully are as people yet. The group of five friends live together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share meals, anxieties and even toothbrushes. The friends navigate worklife, the healthcare system, dating and navigating the real world.

Cast members include Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele.

Adults premiered on Wednesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with its first two episodes. FX will continue to air two episodes each Wednesday for the following three weeks.