The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled the nominees for the organization’s 40th annual awards ceremony, with the list dominated by five nominations each for Baby Reindeer, Ripley and Shōgun and 16 each for FX and Netflix.

The TCA presents awards in 12 distinct categories, highlighting outstanding achievements in drama; comedy; miniseries; news and information; reality; variety, sketch or talk shows; and more. The show is headlined by the organization’s program of the year award.

Two additional awards will be unveiled on July 12, the day of the ceremony.

FX and Netflix dominate the program of the year category, with three nominations for FX and two for Netflix. HBO/Max is in second place with 13 nominations, followed by Disney+ with six. ABC, PBS/PBS KIDS and Prime Video are tied with three. Rounding out the list are Apple TV+, NBC and Peacock with two each; and Adult Swim, Bravo, CBS, Comedy Central, ID, Nat Geo and Showtime with one apiece.

On the series front, freshman favorites led the charge, as FX and Netflix once again split top honors with a TCA-best five nominations for first-year standouts Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Ripley. The trio will face off throughout the night and across some of the TCA’s premier categories, including for program of the year, going up against FX entries The Bear and Reservation Dogs and HBO/Max’s Hacks.

Elsewhere, past winners Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart seek to reclaim the individual achievement in comedy award once more, going up against Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Devery Jacobs.

The Bear is in the running for the outstanding achievement in comedy award, while late-night heavyweights Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Seth Meyers are competing for the outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch.

We’re Here and Conan Must Go are up for outstanding achievement in reality. DC’s Superman battles Marvel’s X-Men in outstanding achievement in family programming, among others.

The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be crowned later this summer.

“This was a terrific television season in every genre, and our nominations reflect those riches,”Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president, said. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our 40th awards and even more delighted to do so in person.”