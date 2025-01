ADVERTISEMENT

At its Next on Netflix event, the streamer unveiled new details for the roster of shows, movies and games coming to the service this year.

“We’re not just one thing. We’re the best of film, TV, documentaries, stand-up, animation and live events—and we’re doing it in 50 languages,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. “We’re not afraid to make big bets on compelling voices and new ideas—whether it’s a plot twist, an original story, or a big live moment.

“That’s what Netflix is all about. Bold choices. Creativity. Surprises. Fandom. Entertaining the world. That’s what keeps our members coming back week after week, month after month, year after year. And that’s what we’ll be doing in 2025.”

New films include Frankenstein from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. “Over the decades, the character has fused with my soul in a way that it has become autobiography. It doesn’t get more personal than this,” said del Toro in a video message. And RIP, a crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

New comedies include Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, adapted from the 1981 film written by Alan Alda.

New unscripted include performance-style shows like Building the Band and social experiment shows like Million Dollar Secret.

Bajaria also announced that, in the future, members will be able to cast a vote live right from their screen, which will open up new opportunities.

Bajaria announced that the TUDUM global fan event will stream live from Los Angeles on May 31 and that Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a new weekly one-of-a-kind late-night show, will premiere live on March 12. “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless,” Mulaney said.

In the way of prestige TV, highlights include Death by Lightning, from Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss; Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro; Black Rabbit, starring and executive produced by Jason Bateman and Jude Law; and The Beast in Me, with Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

Returning hits include Stranger Things, Wednesday and Squid Game. Bajaria revealed that Wednesday just wrapped production and will be out later this year. She also announced that the final season of Squid Game will debut on June 27. Talking about the final season of Stranger Things, co-creator Ross Duffer said, “This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet.” Matt Duffer added, “At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film—for us and for our actors.”

The Duffer Brothers also talked about two new shows they are executive producing in 2026: The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. “We’re gonna be hanging around at Netflix, which has been our home for the past 10 years,” Ross said. “We couldn’t ask for better partners. If you want to tell original stories like we do, this is really the place to be.”

Regarding upcoming premieres, the series slate for March features Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season one part two, dropping March 6, and American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, which follows on March 10. Temptation Island arrives March 12. Adolescence drops March 13 and Survival of the Thickest season two follows on March 27.

Devil May Cry arrives on Netflix on April 3. A third season of Ginny & Georgia is slated for June 5. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water was listed as coming soon.

New series announced for later in 2025 include Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer and Tyler Perry’s She the People.

The upcoming slate of international series features Alcaraz (Spain) and Genie, Make a Wish (Korea). There’s also Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (France), Atrapados (Argentina), Celda 211 (Mexico), Dalah: Death and the Flowers (Thailand), Delirio (Colombia), Diary of a Ditched Girl (Sweden), El Eternauta (Argentina), Glass Heart (Japan), The Gringo Hunters (Mexico), Heweliusz (Poland), a Juan Gabriel documentary (Mexico) and Last Samurai Standing (Japan).

The Leopard (Italy) joins further new international additions Love Is Blind: France (France), Las Muertas (Mexico), Nadie Nos Vio Partir (Mexico), Me Late Que Sí (México), Medusa (Colombia), My Melody & Kuromi (Japan), Olympo (Spain), El Refugio Atómico (Spain), Reservatet (Denmark), Romantics Anonymous (Japan), The Royals (India), Sakamoto Days (Japan), The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call (Korea), When Life Gives You Tangerines (Korea) and an untitled Bollywood series (India).