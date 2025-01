ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 1,600 delegates from 70 countries, including 800 buyers, will be participating at the first-ever MIP LONDON, running from February 23 to 27 at the IET London and Savoy Hotel.

RX today released the final program for the new event, which runs alongside the London TV Screenings. New additions to the lineup include sessions with Pedro Pina, VP of YouTube EMEA, and Eve Sherlock, live content lead for Europe at TikTok, and a conversation between Matt Risley, managing director of 4Studio, and Neil Price, film and TV partnerships lead manager for the U.K. at YouTube. The event will also play host to a fireside chat between David Beckham and Netflix’s Bela Bajaria.

“The MIP LONDON program is designed to help people stay at the forefront of TV’s transformation, provide daily opportunities for content discovery with must-see format showcases and scripted screenings from around the world and deliver those conversations, connections and partnership opportunities that lead to more business being done across the week in London,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP LONDON and MIPCOM CANNES.

MIP LONDON will also feature editions of MIPFormats and MIPDoc, including the MIPDoc Co-Production Summit, the MIPFormats Pitch in partnership with FOX Entertainment Global and Fresh TV Formats by The WIT. A slew of format showcases are planned, including two from Talpa Studios, and, reflecting strong interest in the event from Asia, sessions will be presented by KOCCA, TV Asahi, Yomiuri TV, MIC and BEAJ. Scripted screenings include Horror Comedy, Soul Sucker from Dori Media and a world premiere from Robert Gillings Productions. The agenda also features a range of “digital-first” sessions and a spotlight on branded entertainment. On the kids’ front, MIP LONDON has confirmed speakers such as the BBC’s Patricia Hidalgo, France Télévisions’ Claire Heinrich and Rai’s Luca Milano. The week will also play host to a range of networking events, including the opening cocktail on Sunday night.