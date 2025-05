ADVERTISEMENT

Digital was a bright spot in RTL Group’s first-quarter financials, with subs topping 7.1 million, an 18.5 percent gain, and streaming revenues up almost 30 percent.

Overall revenues at the European media group were down by 2 percent to €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), largely as a result of a diminished contribution from Fremantle and lower ad revenues.

Total ad revenues were €685 million ($766.2 million), with €507 million from TV, a 4 percent decline, and €103 million from digital, a gain of almost 29 percent.

Fremantle’s revenues were down 5.6 percent to €373 million ($417.2 million) amid budget cuts by broadcasters and streamers.

Streaming revenues rose by 29.1 percent to €111 million ($124 million), and distribution revenues were flat at €88 million ($98.4 million).

CEO Thomas Rabe said, “RTL Group had a solid start into 2025. Paying streaming subscribers were up 18 per cent, exceeding the seven million mark. Streaming and digital advertising revenue each grew by 29 per cent, offsetting lower TV advertising revenue. We are firmly on track for streaming profitability in 2026. Fremantle is making good progress on boosting IP development and rapidly deploying AI, as evidenced by the launch of a new AI-focused label, Imaginae Studios. We confirm our full-year Adjusted EBITA guidance of around €780 million. If advertising revenue fell short of expectations, we would reduce costs accordingly. We are confident that, in the medium term, the investment program announced by the new German government will have a positive effect on GDP, private consumption and advertising spend.”