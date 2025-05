ADVERTISEMENT

Revenues at ProSiebenSat.1 Media were largely in line with last year at €855 million ($955.3 million), while adjusted EBITDA took a hit as a result of declines in the linear ad business.

Meanwhile, it was a strong period for streamer Joyn, which reported its best-ever quarter. It ended Q1 with 8.3 million monthly video users. Gains in distribution and production revenues also helped to offset declines in linear advertising. Entertainment revenues were €544 million, a 2 percent fall, with ad revenues slipping by 5 percent. Commerce and ventures was up 11 percent, while revenues fell in dating & video.

For the year, ProSiebenSat.1 is expecting revenues of about €3.85 billion, with entertainment ad revenues on track to increase by 2 percent.

Martin Mildner, CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, said, “It has been confirmed that the economic situation is still challenging and that advertising revenues in the German-speaking region will decline in the first half of the year. In this context, our group revenues and adjusted EBITDA are developing as expected. Taking into account the sale of Verivox, we therefore confirm our full-year outlook and are confident that advertising revenues will also grow again in the second half of the year. At the same time, we are making important operational progress in establishing Joyn as the leading cost-free digital entertainment platform in the German-speaking region. To increase our competitiveness, we will continue to invest in this area while working on our cost base across all segments. The sale of Verivox in March 2025 was a first important step in the consistent implementation of ProSiebenSat.1’s strategy to strengthen its focus on the Entertainment business and increase the Company’s financial flexibility.”