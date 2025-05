Time spent streaming hit a share of 44.3 percent of all TV viewing in the U.S. in April, a record high for the third consecutive month, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge.

Streaming rose by 15 percent from a year ago, gaining 5.9 share points. In that same period, broadcast lost 7 percent to a share of 20.8 percent and cable 16 percent to 24.5 percent. Broadcast was dominated by drama (30 percent) and news (14 percent), while the most viewed title was a Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship game on CBS.

YouTube maintained its lead with 12.4 percent of view time, with Netflix in second place at 7.5 percent. Disney’s share of streaming was 5 percent, with Prime Video at 3.5 percent, Roku Channel and Paramount+ at 2.3 percent, Tubi at 2 percent, Warner Bros. Discovery at 1.5 percent and Peacock at 1.4 percent.

The top-streamed title was a network show this month: ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy secured 3.9 billion viewing minutes across Hulu and Netflix in April. Season 21 streams exclusively on Hulu and accounted for 10 percent of Grey’s Anatomy’s total streaming viewership. Netflix represented about 60 percent of its streaming total in April. The White Lotus delivered 3.7 billion viewing minutes on Max.