Prime Video has signed a multi-title licensing deal with Glitch Productions to bring its creator-led animated web series to the streaming service, beginning with Murder Drones.

The sci-fi horror comedy Murder Drones has garnered over 270 million views on YouTube since debuting. It blends humor, horror and themes of survival, with a story that takes place in a frozen postapocalyptic world populated with hormonal and sometimes murderous robots. All eight episodes are available on Prime Video now.

Murder Drones was created, directed and written by Liam Vickers.

“Our mission has always been to creatively and systemically change the animation industry for the better,” said Kevin and Luke Lerdwichagul, founders of Glitch Productions. “As part of this higher vision, we’ve partnered with Prime Video, who have agreed to support us and our future shows in a multi-title licensing deal. What this means is we keep operating independently, doing what we’re doing, and Prime Video will give us the support necessary to do more for indie animation and creators than we could have previously. We will continue to keep full creative control over our series, and Glitch original series will always continue to be released on YouTube.”