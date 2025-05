ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has teamed with Supercell on Clash, a new animated series bringing the popular video game Clash of Clans to life.

Set in the world of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, the series is in pre-production. Fletcher Moules (Entergalactic, Agent Elvis), who worked with Supercell on the YouTube Clash of Clans animated videos, is showrunner, with Ron Weiner (Silicon Valley, 30 Rock, Futurama) as writer and Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studio leading animation.

Curtis Lelash, head of film and TV at Supercell, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and this creative team to bring the world of Clash to life. Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love. They’ve been asking for a Clash series forever, and we’re beyond excited to finally say: it’s happening!”

John Derderian, VP of animation series at Netflix, added, “Clash has been a global gaming phenomenon for over a decade—filled with humor, action and unforgettable characters perfect for an animated series adaptation. Working with the incredible team at Supercell, Fletcher Moules and Ron Weiner, we’re bringing all the fun, chaos and spirit of the world of Clash to life in a whole new way. We can’t wait for fans—old and new—to experience the mayhem.”

Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have racked up a combined total of over four billion downloads and 180 billion gameplay hours.