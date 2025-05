ADVERTISEMENT

African Movie Channel (AMC) is bringing its FAST channel Nolly Africa HD to Whale TV+.

The channel is now available in the U.K., Ireland, France, Canada and the U.S., delivering Nollywood movies, series and unscripted fare.

“This continued expansion illustrates just how strong the demand is for Nollywood content globally,” said Yinka Mayungbo, founding director of AMC. “Nolly Africa HD delivers premium Nollywood entertainment for FAST audiences; our goal has always been to make high-quality Nollywood entertainment accessible worldwide.”

Whale TV+ is available on Whale TV models from various TV brands.