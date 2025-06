ADVERTISEMENT

African Movie Channel (AMC) has launched its FAST channel, Nolly Africa HD, on Rakuten TV.

The service can be watched by Rakuten TV audiences in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands. It is also available in the U.K. and Ireland on multiple platforms, delivering Nollywood blockbusters, series and unscripted content.

Yinka Mayungbo, AMC’s founding director, said, “We’re thoroughly delighted to bring Nolly Africa HD to even more European audiences through Rakuten TV, a leading European streaming platform and a key partner in our international expansion. Rakuten TV has been of keen interest to us for some time. This development represents yet another major milestone in AMC’s recent remarkable evolution”.

Marcos Milanez, chief content officer at Rakuten TV, added: “We greatly value our partnership with AMC, and its Nolly Africa HD FAST channel plays a key role in enhancing our customers’ viewing experience. This collaboration supports our ongoing commitment to delivering relevant and engaging content to each of our audience segments.”