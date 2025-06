ADVERTISEMENT

Angélica Guerra, formerly with Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures Entertainment, has joined Dynamo as a partner and chief strategy officer.

Guerra will oversee new projects, content production and international expansion at the outfit behind One Hundred Years of Solitude and Narcos, as well as its new franchise and unscripted divisions. Guerra spent five years overseeing LatAm at Apple TV+. Previously, she was senior VP of production for LatAm and the U.S. Hispanic market at Sony Pictures Television.

“Angélica’s arrival as a partner marks a milestone in our growth strategy, propelling us into new business areas that align with the evolving needs of our industry,” said Andrés Calderón, CEO of Dynamo. “Her leadership, experience, and strategic vision are widely recognized, and we’re confident she will be instrumental in Dynamo’s international expansion.”

Guerra added: “Dynamo has built an extraordinary legacy of bold, high-quality storytelling that resonates globally. I’m thrilled to join this talented team at such a pivotal moment, as we expand into new formats and push creative boundaries. With the launch of the unscripted division, we’ll focus on discovering, creating and adapting the most innovative formats for Latin American audiences and beyond. Meanwhile, our franchises division will develop fiction properties with the potential to grow across multiple seasons and platforms. The opportunity to lead these new areas and bring fresh stories to audiences worldwide is incredibly exciting.”