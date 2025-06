ADVERTISEMENT

DAZN has sealed a long-term strategic partnership with FIFA to launch and operate the FIFA+ service across the globe.

The new FIFA+ service is being positioned as the digital home for global football, delivering live matches, archives, original docs and exclusive originals.

DAZN is already the global home of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The deal with FIFA also includes a daily FIFA Club World Cup 2025 show, The Press.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “This partnership with FIFA cements DAZN’s role as the ultimate digital destination for football, allowing fans everywhere to access a vast, premium football content library. Together with FIFA’s brand and reach, we will deliver an unmatched entertainment experience, supporting FIFA’s vision of expanding the game’s global footprint and engaging new audiences.”

Mattias Grafström, FIFA’s secretary general, said: “At FIFA, we are proud to always be looking towards the future, looking at how to innovate, with the specific aim of protecting and nurturing the growth of our game for the generations ahead. This partnership with DAZN aligns exactly with that objective. Their vision is global, as is ours, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with them through FIFA+ as the ‘Home of Football.’”