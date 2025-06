The June digital editions of World Screen, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Formats, TV Kids and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Content highlights for the busy summer slate of markets, plus the fifth edition of the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

TV Drama

Video interviews with ATV’s Müge Akar and the team behind ZDF Studios’ Detective von Fock.

TV Real

Video interviews with Silverback Films’ Keith Scholey and Lucky Chow’s Danielle Chang.

TV Formats

Features a recap of the TV Formats Festival.

TV Kids

A cross-section of producers and distributors weigh in on navigating a business in transition, plus interviews with pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams and Paramount’s Louise Bucknole.

TV Listings

Listings from top distributors, including trailers.