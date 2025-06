ADVERTISEMENT

In time for the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, Netgem has announced a partnership with DAZN.

Netgem is already home to more than 50 free live sports channels and delivers access to other apps and services, including Prime Video, NOW Sports, Discovery+, TNT. Netgem TV customers include TalkTalk, Community Fibre, Wightfibre and BRSK.

“This is a game-changer for sports fans,” said Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of Netgem Pleio, streaming services for operators. “Partnering with DAZN catapults our entertainment offering to a new level for both our customers and telecom operator partners across Europe. Access to world-class sporting events like this will undoubtedly drive massive customer engagement and satisfaction.”

Peter Parmenter, executive VP of business development at DAZN, added: “This is great news for sports fans in the U.K., Ireland and Gibraltar, who will be able to enjoy DAZN’s extensive selection of premium sports content in even more ways. We are excited to enter this partnership with Netgem, as we continue to set the standard in digital sports entertainment experiences.”

The DAZN app is available on Netgem devices in the U.K., Ireland, Gibraltar, France and La Reunion.