John McVay is stepping down as the CEO of Pact later this year after almost 25 years with the trade body representing U.K. producers.

A working group has been created to oversee the transition, with McVay remaining on board through the end of this year or early next year, depending on the conclusion of the recruitment process. Thereafter, he will also provide strategic advice to the new CEO.

McVay led the implementation of the Terms of Trade empowering indie producers and was instrumental in campaigning for the introduction and subsequent increases in tax credits for the children’s, high-end TV and film sectors.