OTTera Teams with AMC Networks International for FAST Channel in Spain

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) has launched its first FAST channel in Spain in partnership with OTTera.

Leveraging its existing partnerships with major global platforms, OTTera has delivered AMCNISE’s channel Sol Música, specializing in Spanish music, to Samsung TV Plus, LG and Orange TV.

OTTera and AMCNISE aim to provide Spanish audiences with an improved streaming experience, with a diverse range of music-related content available on Sol Música.