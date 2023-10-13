OTTera’s Adriana Frías Boards Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina's Festival FAST, to be held on November 7 and 8, will include a session with Adriana Frías, VP of business development for Mexico at OTTera, who will explain the company's activities in the FAST space among other topics.

In her role, Frías collaborates with the company’s international offices located in Brazil, Paris, Dubai, Africa, China, India, Moscow and the U.S., overseeing the entire process of creating, distributing and monetizing FAST channels and OTT services. These services are offered as comprehensive and strategic solutions for broadcasters and publishers, integrating seamlessly with platforms like Samsung, ROKU, Vizio, Sony, PLEX, Hisense and LG, among others.

TV Latina's Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

Frías joins the roster of speakers already announced: Paramount’s José Calderoni in Latin America, Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour, TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste, CDC United Networks’ Jimmy van der Heyden, SOMOS Distribution’s Francisco Villanueva, TV Azteca’s Fernando Muñiz, THEMA América’s Carlos Fernández, Canela Media’s Gachi Ciurluini, Parrot Analytics’ Alejandro Rojas and BB Media’s Luciano Zarlenga.

