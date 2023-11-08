TV Latina Festival FAST: Paramount’s José Calderoni

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day of TV Latina’s Festival FAST kicked off with José Calderoni, senior VP of streaming for Latin America at Paramount, speaking on Pluto TV’s performance since its launch in the region four years ago, among other topics.

“As pioneers, we have been able to establish the brand in a very solid way,” Calderoni explains to Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, in a conversation that you can watch in its entirety here. “In the last 12 months, we have grown by 9 percent in users, 74 percent in sessions (with the same user) and doubled the minutes per user. We have grown steadily, which has benefited us. The appealing aspect of FAST or Pluto TV is how easy it is. You download the app and start watching. You don’t have to sign up or provide any information, and there is no charge because it’s a free service.”

Calderoni also highlighted what they have learned about how audiences use or view Pluto TV, in addition to the synergies of the service with Paramount+ and the group’s linear channels.

You can view the complete interview here.

To watch all of TV Latina’s Festival FAST interviews, please visit www.FestivalFAST.tv