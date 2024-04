ADVERTISEMENT

CBS Sports has launched the new FAST channel Champions League, showcasing the best moments from the UEFA Champions League, on Pluto TV and the CBS Sports OTT app.

The channel highlights brilliant goals, legendary players, unforgettable matches and more from this season’s matches and throughout the league’s history.

The Champions League channel will have additional availability next month via the CBS Sports mobile app, the CBS Sports website and Paramount+. Paramount+ will continue to stream live every UEFA Champions League match, as well as on-demand match replays.

“UEFA Champions League represents the absolute best soccer in the world, and this new channel delivers fans an always-on venue to relive the special moments, sensational goals, iconic players and storied clubs that define this one-of-a-kind tournament,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive VP of digital of CBS Sports, News, Stations and Entertainment. “CBS Sports is the 24/7 home for soccer fans in this country, and we’re excited for this latest addition to our industry-leading multiplatform soccer coverage.”