Now What?! to Host First Fundraiser

The new non-profit animation initiative Now What?! is set to host its first fundraiser on May 17 at Titmouse.

Founded by Brendan Burch, CEO and co-founder of Six Point Harness, Now What?! plans is to create up to 20 shorts focusing on four main issues: reproductive rights, economic justice, climate change and gun control.

The event will provide an opportunity to mingle with the artists and creators involved with producing the animated shorts and see their designs.