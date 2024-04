ADVERTISEMENT

Carrousel Studios, launched last month by Omar Sy, Louis Leterrier and Thomas Benski, has tapped Wild Bunch alum Cécile Gaget as CEO.

Gaget will leverage her sales and film finance expertise to help expand and grow upon Carrousel’s founders’ capabilities. She will help ramp up a local and global production slate, forge strategic partnerships and, more specifically, oversee development, production, financing and distribution strategies.

Based in Paris, Gaget’s appointment is effective May 1.

Most recently, Gaget led the Wild Bunch group as head of film. She also previously served at Anton as president of international production and distribution. Over the last decade, Gaget has been a key member of the French film studio Gaumont’s executive team, serving as its head of international production and distribution.

Gaget commented: “I am very grateful to Omar, Louis and Thomas for their trust in my abilities to help build and lead this studio to its fullest potential. I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with Carrousel Studios, united by a shared vision and a collective drive to create and produce high-end and bold content for a global audience.”

“With her extraordinary experience and deep international relationships, we know that Cecile will be an incredible asset to Carrousel Studios,” said Sy, Leterrier and Benski. “Our goal is to create a home for talent—both emerging and established, looking to make passion projects in the most efficient and rewarding manner, both creatively and financially, and we believe Cecile will help us achieve it.”