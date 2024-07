ADVERTISEMENT

Newcastle United has tapped Endeavor Streaming to deliver its direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The Premier League club’s streaming offering will deliver live coverage of pre-season friendlies and exclusive content, including player interviews, highlights, match replays and original docs. Preseason games are available on a pay-per-view basis. It will also showcase coverage of the club’s Japanese tour.

The new service will be powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform. In addition to a web application, it will be offered within the club’s website and the official iOS and Android apps.

Dan Ginger, director of brand, marketing and digital media at Newcastle United, said, “The implementation of Endeavor Streaming is another step forward in our commitment to bringing fans closer to the club, providing an unparalleled digital experience, ensuring our supporters have seamless access to exclusive content and live matches. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and look forward to engaging with our global fanbase in new and dynamic ways.”

Fred Santarpia, president at Endeavor Streaming, added, “Football fans are some of the most passionate, engaged fans in the world and Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a key strategic partner in clubs’ audience engagement strategy. We’re proud to work with Newcastle United to bring its global fanbase even more live action, exclusive content and personalized experiences, to help build deeper, more meaningful relationships.”

Endeavor Streaming also delivers the direct-to-consumer streaming offerings Tottenham Hotspur, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Carlisle United, UEFA and and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).