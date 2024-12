The Dallas Mavericks team has aligned with Endeavor Streaming and the NBA to roll out a streaming platform for its MavsTV channel.

The service will deliver all games not exclusively televised nationally, alongside exclusive footage and original on-demand content, for $14.99 a month or $99.99 for the entire basketball season.

“We are thrilled to work with Endeavor Streaming and Softtek to deliver a streaming experience of MavsTV for all of our fans,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “Our comprehensive content platform provides a one-stop shop for all things Mavs, allowing fans to connect with our team both on and off the court.”

“At Endeavor Streaming, we’re honored to work with the Dallas Mavericks across their streaming technology and direct-to-consumer operations,” said Matt Starker, chief business officer at Endeavor Streaming. “As experts in helping properties and direct-to-consumer services acquire, engage and grow their audiences, we see huge potential for the Mavericks and can’t wait to help them realize it.”

Presented by Softtek, the new streaming platform is powered by the NBA’s Next Gen integrated digital platform and Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper Platform. Endeavor Streaming is also providing growth and advisory services for the new service.

“At Softtek, we’re passionate about redefining fan experiences through innovation,” said Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Softtek. “The MavsTV platform perfectly captures the essence of connection, bringing fans closer to their team than ever before. We’re thrilled to play a part in making this groundbreaking platform a reality.”