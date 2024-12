Puerto 80 Projects has been ordered to pay €31.6 million ($32.9 million) in damages to MEDIAPRO in a LaLiga piracy suit.

In 2022, Puerto 80 Projects and its director, Igor Seoane, were found guilty of intellectual property rights violations for LaLiga matches delivered on the Roja Directa sports content website. A court has now awarded MEDIAPRO €31.6 million in damages related to the piracy of matches from the 2014/15 season.

Seoane is liable for half of the settlement amount and is facing criminal proceedings, with the prosecutor seeking a four-year prison term while MEDIAPRO and LaLiga are asking for a six-year term.