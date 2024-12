Jasper Van Hecke has exited the role of senior VP of global acquisitions and production at the Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG).

During his time at UPCG, Van Hecke contributed to the success of the group’s Film & Documentary slates, acquiring, prebuying and executive producing films for global and multi-territory. He joined UPCG in 2008 and was appointed to his latest role in 2017.

Van Hecke commented: “When I started at UPCG back in 2008, I was soon tasked with growing the group’s film and documentary efforts. After realizing years of growth, it prides me film and docs have become key pillars of UPCG’s entertainment portfolio. The content group is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, which is what’s allowed me to contribute to its legacy. Since our business is very much a team sport, my ‘special thanks; credit goes out to all the extraordinary filmmakers and NBCU colleagues I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with.”

Van Hecke added: “Having served the studio for 16 years, I’m excited for a next chapter and look forward to exploring new options. In today’s landscape, content is king and talent is kong. Aligning these key elements with capital and distribution in forward-facing ways will unlock the best opportunities, in my view. What’s clear is that my career will remain dedicated to serving great storytellers and artists—being a catalyst for their creative endeavors, connecting them to audiences, and helping them capitalize on their IP.”