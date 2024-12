Industry veteran Patrick Roberts, who most recently was with Lionsgate, has been hired as senior VP of global sales for Boat Rocker Studios.

Roberts will support Boat Rocker’s overall sales strategy and lead the distribution of premium scripted and documentary content across the U.K. and EMEA.

With Boat Rocker’s continued focus on international co-productions, senior Boat Rocker executive Erik Pack will expand his remit and focus exclusively on this growth area as senior VP of global co-productions at Boat Rocker Studios.

“Patrick brings a wealth of experience, strong client relationships, and an undeniable track record of success, and we’re delighted he’s joined our team to distribute our slate of industry-leading scripted and documentary content,” said Jon Rutherford, president of global rights, franchise and content strategy at Boat Rocker Studios. “We’re also pleased Erik will be leading the continued growth of our international scripted and documentary co-production slate. Erik has been a key driver of our success in this area, and we look forward to him further building and shaping this initiative.”

Roberts joins Boat Rocker from Lionsgate, where he was VP of international sales for U.K. film and television. He had previously held the role of VP of international sales at Entertainment One (eOne), where he managed U.K. territory eOne film sales across all platforms. Roberts will be based in Boat Rocker’s London office.