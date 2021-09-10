Boat Rocker Inks Deal with Stephanie Langhoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker Studios has inked a first-look deal with indie film and TV producer Stephanie Langhoff and her new production company, High Tide Productions.

Langhoff (Togetherness, The Skeleton Twins) will develop television, digital projects and feature films under the deal. Prior to founding her own company, Langhoff was president of Duplass Brothers Productions.

Most recently, Langhoff produced Tanya Saracho’s series Vida for Starz. For the Duplass brothers, she produced a variety of series and films, including Jeff, Who Lives at Home; The Do-Deca-Pentathlon; The Bronze; and Safety Not Guaranteed. She has also served as an executive at Revolution Studios.

“Stephanie is a formidable producer with a strong track record of bringing unforgettable character-driven stories to life on-screen,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, vice-chair at Boat Rocker Studios. “All of us at Boat Rocker are excited to collaborate with her as she builds out a diverse slate of original content with leading creative partners.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Katie and the incredible Boat Rocker team as they continue building upon their impressive foundation of compelling content,” said Langhoff. “I look forward to adding unique voices, rich characters and original stories to the fold.”

This first-look deal follows other deals struck by Boat Rocker, including with Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, as well as a recent development pact with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.