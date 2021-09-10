Vuulr Platform Usage Accelerates in Q3

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr, an online marketplace that connects content buyers and distributors from around the world, facilitated the sale of more than 2,000 hours in Q3.

Based on the Q3 results, Vuulr is now selling annualized 10,000 hours of content. Insight TV, National Film Board of Canada, MAGNETFILM, Vision Films, Mediaquiz International, Bell-Phillip TV Productions and Blue Media are among the content producers who are using the Vuulr platform to aid in distributing content across the globe.

Georg Gruber, managing director of MAGNETFILM, said: “While creating deals the traditional face-to-face way isn’t going away, Vuulr is adding another tool to our arsenal in how we ultimately distribute our content. Vuulr has helped us connect with hungry buyers from around the world, looking to expand their content libraries to fulfill their consumers’ increasing demand for international content.”

Vuulr CEO Ian McKee said: “We are seeing that demand for international content is at an all-time high. Vuulr overcomes the barriers of distance and time zones and connects great content with buyers at traditional broadcasters as well as streaming platforms globally. We are making it easier and faster for buyers to discover and acquire great content from anywhere in the world. Vuulr reduces the friction in the sourcing, evaluation and acquisition process, which enables deals to close in, on average, ten days on the platform. For sellers, we’re excited to work complementary to their current distribution, enabling them to reach regions and find new opportunities, generating new-found incremental revenue.”