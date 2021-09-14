Paramount Leadership Transition

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Robbins has been appointed president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, while Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) will now become part of the premium network group under the leadership of David Nevins.

Robbins will also maintain his current responsibilities leading Nickelodeon. Jim Gianopulos, the current chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, will serve in an advisory role at Paramount through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition.

Nevins, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, will also oversee PTVS, bringing together the divisions’ premium scripted content capabilities. Nicole Clemens will continue to lead PTVS in her capacity as president, reporting directly to Nevins.

Robbins will assume oversight of films produced for Paramount+ as well as continue to be responsible for kids’ and family content globally for the streaming service. Nevins and Clemens will also continue to serve in their current Paramount+ roles of chief content officer of scripted originals and president of original scripted series, respectively.

“Paramount is one of ViacomCBS’s crown jewels, delivering some of the most iconic moments in entertainment for more than a century,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS. “The moves we’re making today will build on Paramount’s strong momentum, ensuring it continues to engage audiences at scale while embracing viewers’ evolving tastes and habits. A passionate storyteller who takes a holistic view of the entertainment ecosystem, Brian is an expert at building powerhouse global franchises by leaning into the unique strengths of new and established platforms—including theatrical releases, streaming, linear, consumer products and more. With Brian drawing on his extensive experiences across animation and live action, and David overseeing Paramount Television Studios, we will build on Paramount’s incredible legacy and chart a new path for the studio.”

Bakish continued, “Jim is a towering figure in Hollywood who has successfully led Paramount through an extraordinary period in the film industry. From the wild success of the A Quiet Place franchise to the Oscar-winning Rocketman, to fan favorites like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mission: Impossible—Fallout, he has overseen the creation of films that have achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Jim for his leadership in establishing a revitalized Paramount.”

Gianopulos said, “I’ve been privileged to be part of this amazing world of film and television for almost 40 years, and at the heart, it was always driven by two principal things: the brilliant talent of storytellers, whose visionary expression excelled in every medium and whom I did my best to empower, and a fantastic team of colleagues who helped me make that happen. I’ve been honored to help guide the evolution and massive expansion of creative content, from the birth of video to global TV access, to the launch of iTunes, to ubiquitous internet availability and now the streaming revolution. The opportunity to take the reins at Paramount and revitalize it, build first-class executive and creative teams and restore it to both profitability and creative success has been a source of pride. Brian has a long and successful career and having worked closely with him, I know he and the team at Paramount will have great accomplishments in the future. I wish them all the very best success.”

“Jim is nothing less than legendary in this business, and I am humbled and grateful to him for his years of mentorship and friendship during our time working together,” said Robbins. “I am excited about the future for Paramount Pictures, and I want to thank Bob Bakish for the opportunity to use this incredibly powerful and broad canvas to produce films for every audience and deliver them in the ways today’s consumers want to experience them.”