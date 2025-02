ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount reported a Q4 loss $224 million on revenues that were 5 percent higher at $8 billion.

“We are proud of the transformative year we delivered since becoming co-CEOs, which marks a significant turning point for Paramount as we shift into a streaming-first company,” said George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins. “DTC profitability improved $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by an impressive year at Paramount+, where we added 10 million new subscribers and delivered a 33 percent increase in revenue, which gives us great confidence Paramount+ will achieve full-year domestic profitability for 2025. In Q4, Paramount+ saw the highest level of engagement yet and achieved a new record, ranking as the number two domestic SVOD service for hours watched across all original series. These remarkable achievements would not have been possible without the hard work of our talented teams and creative partners for whom we are deeply appreciative.”

TV media revenues were down 4 percent to $5 billion as ad revenues fell by 4 percent to $2.2 billion while affiliate revenues dropped by 7 percent to $1.9 billion, while licensing revenues increased by 3 percent to $911 million.

DTC revenues topped $2 billion, an 8 percent increase, with ad revenues of $574 million, a 9 percent increase, and subscription revenues of $1.4 billion, a 7 percent gain. Licensing revenues fell to $2 million. Paramount+ added 5.6 million subscribers in Q4 to reach 77.5 million.

Filmed entertainment revenues rose by 67 percent to $1.1 billion.

Paramount’s Skydance merger is expected to close in the first half of 2025.