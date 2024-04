ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Bakish is stepping down from his role at the top of Paramount Global, with the company naming three executives to the office of CEO: George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

Cheeks is president and CEO of CBS; McCarthy is president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Robbins is president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

Shari Redstone, chair of the board, said: “Paramount Global includes exceptional assets, and we believe strongly in the future value creation potential of the company. I have tremendous confidence in George, Chris and Brian. They have both the ability to develop and execute on a new strategic plan and to work together as true partners. I am extremely excited for what their combined leadership means for Paramount Global and for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The board of directors said, “The creation of the office of the CEO will enable the company to accelerate growth and strengthen operations. We look forward to working with George, Chris and Brian as they execute on key initiatives to enhance performance and value creation at Paramount Global.”

Bakish joined Viacom in 1997, rising to CEO in 2016. “The board and I thank Bob for his many contributions over his long career, including in the formation of the combined company as well as his successful efforts to rebuild the great culture Paramount has long been known for,” Redstone said. “We wish him all the best.”